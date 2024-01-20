Opinion: Dental crisis affects us all

​Peterborough is a dental desert when it comes to finding a NHS dentist and the quality of NHS dentist provision in the city, writes GP and Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum.

In my diverse role on the Adults and Healthy scrutiny committee, as a Councillor and GP, nothing makes me feel as disappointed as when I'm told about the lack of Dental Provision within the NHS.

The facts, after 14 years of a Conservative Government, are astounding.

At local hospitals, over 1,000 people went to A&E last year because of tooth decay. Not a single dental surgery in the city is taking on new adult NHS patients, and only two are open for children. Tooth decay is the most common reason for children aged 6-10 to be admitted to Hospital.

GP and Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum, Labour Group chief whip

As a GP, it keeps me awake at night when I think of the risks involved to children's health as a result of tooth decay, facts include that poor oral hygiene places children at risk of developing cardiac complications such as rheumatic fever from infections such as Streptococcal throat illnesses and Scarlet Fever of which we saw an outburst recently.

Good oral hygiene is an absolute must and should not be underestimated for these reasons.

The NHS dental crisis comes up across the city whenever I am out meeting residents. We have one of the worst situations for NHS dentists in the country with more people than every forced to go to A&E for tooth decay because they cannot afford private treatment.

And, just like trying to get a GP appointment when you need one, it has got worse since the last General Election. We have fewer NHS dentists and worse provision in Peterborough than in 2018. No wonder the Tories are willing to say anything locally to cling onto power and to divert attention from their own record. That’s why alongside my colleague, Andrew Pakes – Labour’s candidate to be our next MP – I’ve been campaigning for urgent action to fix the NHS in the city, including better access to dentists.

Labour will put fixing the NHS first with immediate improvements fully-funded by abolishing the non-dom tax status so that the super-rich who live in the UK pay their taxes here.

Labour’s plans aren’t just about sorting out waiting lists and the mess at A&E, however, they are also about improving opportunities and health in the long-term. Labour’s NHS rescue plan will find NHS Dental Practices to provide 700,000 more urgent appointments to address procedures like fillings and root canals. It will include incentives for dentists to work in areas like Peterborough to address ‘dental deserts’ like ourselves where no NHS dentists are taking on new patients. Labour will reform the dental contract to get better access for the NHS. And focus on long-term help by helping 3-5 year olds learn more about toothbrushing.

Labour's plan is, in my view the right course of action. As the age-old adage rightly states, "Prevention is better than cure’.

So, when it comes to the election later this year, the question that matters is: “Has the NHS got better since the last election?” The answer will tell you everything."