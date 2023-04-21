Opinion: Community pubs need protecting

The Ploughman pub, at Werrington

The Ploughman in Werrington is a perfect example of this, but an ongoing legal dispute means that it could close.

Never shy and always controversial, Andy Simmonds, is the landlord, and a friend of mine.

This pub is a huge asset for Werrington and the hundreds and hundreds of people from in and around Werrington that visit it.

When he took over the pub 15 years ago, it was a deserted building often used for drugs and attracted anti-social behaviour. Andy transformed it into what it is now, a beloved local pub, providing a safe place for residents to socialise, relax and enjoy a drink.

This pub is at the beating heart of the local community, whether it’s hosting charity events or providing a welcoming space for many local community groups.

There is space at the pub which is free to book for any community group. Peterborough Lions, Independent Peterborough Poker, Darts, Pool, Crib and Chess teams, as well as Peterborough Motorcycle Ride Safe Club and various local charities too, are amongst the groups to have benefitted from the Ploughman.

Without this pub at the centre of the community, many of these clubs would suffer and wouldn’t have a home. In fact, the Chairman of the Werrington Joggers Club even wrote to me in support of the Ploughman, explaining the value it offers to the local community.

I am told they have benefitted from the support and hospitality offered by Andy and his team over many years. The premises is used for weekly meetings after runs, committee meetings, celebration events and awards evenings.

He went on to explain that without the Ploughman and the support Andy provides, the junior section of the club would have shut down and the senior section also put in jeopardy.

I presented Andy with one of my Coronavirus Heroes Awards. Even though his pub was forced to close, he offered his facilities for the use of those waiting to use neighbouring Tesco. That’s how much his community means to him.

Andy is part of a community action group which is working to combat the anti-social behaviour in the Werrington Centre. Without his presence, the perpetrators would be emboldened, and the community would suffer.

On top of all of this, the team at the Ploughman raise over £12,000, year after year for charitable causes.

Most recently, they donated £3,000 to the Heltwate School which serves students with severe learning difficulties. They have also started a campaign to get a defibrillator outside the pub.

Community pubs need to be protected. I have requested a meeting with the owners, and I know Andy wants to get round the table to secure the future of this great pub.

