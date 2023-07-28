Opinion: City is ready and open for business

This could be great news for Peterborough.

Billions of pounds of investment is set to flood into Cambridgeshire, creating a world leading, innovative epicentre for technology.

We are one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and the biggest city in our county.

"We can link this vision with our brand new University and state of the art research hub.”

Being only a few miles down the road we need to share the wealth with our neighbours in Cambridge.

We need to transform our city into a high wage, high skill economy.

I am already campaigning for a multi-million pound energy innovation centre in Peterborough, which will attract companies like Shell, BP and Rolls Royce to our city.

This could all be truly transformative for our city and deliver hundreds of new jobs.

We have the ambition and the desire to grow, and we are open for business. It is time for Peterborough to step out of the shadow of Cambridge.

We need a fast transport link between our two great cities.

Some in the south of Cambridgeshire are reluctant to accept the new homes that are so desperately needed.

We are only 30 miles from Cambridge, less than half the distance to London.

Thousands of Peterborough people work in London. You can get there in just 45 minutes on the train. It is completely unacceptable that it takes longer to get to Cambridge.

A fast rail connection between Peterborough and Cambridge will be a boon for both cities.

We can share in the investment, spread the housing demand and cut congestion on our roads.

We are already a city that is on the up and this will supercharge that.

There is one man that can help us make this happen. He is the Mayor for Cambridgeshire AND Peterborough.

I am tired of hearing Cambridge, Cambridge, Cambridge!

He needs to show he is the Mayor for two fantastic cities and ensure we reap the rewards of this project.

One way he can do that is by linking the two cities together. Peterborough is always being overlooked by the Mayor.

Now is the time for this to end.

Cambridgeshire is not just Cambridge. We are the biggest city in our county.

My message is clear: we are ready, we are full of ambition and open for business.