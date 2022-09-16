Opinion: An honour to attend the official proclamation

The proclamation in Cathedral Square

I never met Her Majesty and yet like so many people, I feel personally affected as if I’ve lost someone close. It’s strange when you think about it, but then she held such a special place in so many hearts.

That strength of feeling was evidenced during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June. The widespread outpouring of love, affection and appreciation was a result of her tireless devotion to the people of United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth during further her reign.

For someone who lived such a unique life she had a warm common touch, which combined with dignity and the rare ability to unite and uplift all she met, made her such a wonderful human being.

Whatever your views on the Monarchy, nobody can deny that Queen Elizabeth served our nation and the Commonweath with great distinction. She has been a reassuring, calm and graceful presence for so long and will be greatly missed.

Her reign, spanning over seven decades, is unparalleled and what a life she lived – witnessing so much change, progress and development.

Younger readers may be unaware of her many fine achievements, particularly early on in her reign, when Britain’s role in the world was changing. There are too many examples to list here, but over the years she has steered us through some very difficult times.

From a local perspective, we know that Her Majesty and her family enjoyed visiting our city - some of you will recall her opening The Cresset in 1978. His Majesty King Charles III was a regular visitor to the East of England Show in its day and we hope to welcome him back in the future for other special events.

It is a time to mourn but also a time to remember all the incredible work she has done and be grateful for Her Majesty’s outstanding public service. We mourn her loss deeply, but we should also acknowledge all that she gave with immense gratitude.

It was a great honour for me to attend the official proclamation of the new Sovereign in Peterborough on Sunday.

The unique sense of history and heritage in the air was something I will never forget, along with the uplifting sight of Cathedral Square awash with people of all ages. It was a wonderful occasion - that sense of pageantry and ceremony is something we do so well in Britain.

I’ve seen historic photographs from the proclamation of King George V in 1910, with The Guildhall similarly crowded and it’s incredible to think that I was part of the same experience that dignitaries and the people of Peterborough have enjoyed throughout the ages.

There can’t be many people alive today who can recall previous proclamations and in the nicest possible way, I hope we don’t see another one too soon, so that King Charles III can enjoy as long a reign as possible.

Having been close to His Majesty at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2018 and watching him throughout my life I know he will make a fine Monarch, sharing his mother’s traits of dignity and calm leadership.

I would also like to thank everyone involved with organising the proclamation and if you couldn’t make it along you can watch it back on the council’s Youtube account here: https://www.youtube.com/user/PboroughCityCouncil

I laid a floral tribute at The Guildhall as a mark of respect and was really moved by the colourful array of flowers that members of the public have donated. We invite everyone to leave flowers at The Guildhall, but please remove any plastic wrapping before they are laid.

You will no doubt be aware that a State Funeral for the Queen has been arranged for 11am on Monday.

Before that, on Sunday evening, there will be a national minute’s silence at 8pm, giving everyone a chance to pay their respects from home.

His Majesty King Charles III has announced that Monday will be a Bank Holiday, allowing individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

In Peterborough, a live stream of the funeral will be shown at the Cathedral, you can find out more here: https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/

We have already opened Books of Condolence both online at www.peterborough.gov.uk and at the Town Hall and Central Library. If you’re in the city centre and you have a few minutes to spare, why not pop along and add to the many people who have written their own personal tributes to Her Majesty?