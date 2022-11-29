Opening date announced for Peterborough Cathedral Square ice rink as it stays shut for fifth day

An opening date has been announced for Peterborough’s Cathedral Square ice rink – as the festive attraction remains shut five days after it was scheduled to welcome skaters.

However, on Thursday night the council said that could not happen – but it was hoped it would be able to open on Saturday, due to a delay with electrical testing.

The rink was due to open on Friday - but it remains closed

No further details on what the issues that have caused the delay in opening have been revealed.

Today (Tuesday) the rink remains closed – and now the city council have said it will finally open tomorrow (Wednesday) – six days after it was originally meant to open to the public.

A council spokesperson said it was believed all the technical issues had been sorted – and the delayed opening had not cost the authority any extra money, as the rink was being operated by Dash Events.

However, despite the rink staying shut today, the booking website has still not been updated – with tickets still able to be booked for today.

The rink is scheduled to be open until early January.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Dash Events for comment, however they have not responded.

