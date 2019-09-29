Objections to homes plans on Peterborough health site

Residents have hit out at plans for dozens of new homes at a former mental health complex.

Plans for 100 new homes to be built at the former Gloucester Centre on Morpeth Road, Orton Longueville have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

But the plans include comments from a number of residents living near the centre who have said they fear the extra traffic will cause severe disruption, and danger for vulnerable residents already living in the area..

Colibn Steyn, who lives near the site said: “By turning the pathway into a road you significantly increase the possibility of there being accidents especially with young children and elderly who might have used the pathway for years.”

Mark Nickson, who also lives near the centre said: “I think sending all the extra traffic that this proposal will bring through the existing congested road system will create extra hazards for the elderly and especially the children on the estate.”

The Gloucester Centre was run by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT), and hosted a range of services and facilities.

However, it was sold to Homes England as part of a £20 million deal last year, which also included sites in Cambridge.

Residents can view the proposals by visitingwww.peterborough.gov.uk/council/planning-and-development/planning-and-building/search-applications/ and searching for 19/01244/OUT