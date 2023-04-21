News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
24 minutes ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
1 hour ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
2 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
4 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
4 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Objections over plans to build homes near Helpston primary school as 'infrastructure not equipped to cope' with development

“Local infrastructure is simply not equipped to cope with the additional demand that these new homes would place on it; the nearby primary school, for example, is already oversubscribed”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

Residents have raised objections to plans to build new homes near a school in Helpston, as they claim the infrastructure in the village would not be able to cope with the proposed development.

C J Pettitt Transport Ltd has put in an application for the construction of 20 houses in Helpston, on land adjacent to John Clare Primary School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, residents councillors, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara have all objected to the plans.

Shailesh Vara MP has opposed the development at HelpstonShailesh Vara MP has opposed the development at Helpston
Shailesh Vara MP has opposed the development at Helpston
Most Popular

his application follows a previous one made by Barratt David Wilson Homes in October 2022, which sought to erect 80 dwellings on the same land, which Mr Vara and the local community also opposed.

Mr Vara is working with Helpston Parish Council, who are worried about the inherent detrimental effects of such a development, and urged Peterborough City Council to listen to their concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Vara said: “This development would be detrimental to the village of Helpston and the surrounding area. The applicants have failed to provide a comprehensive master plan demonstrating how it would not negatively impact on surrounding properties.

“Moreover, local infrastructure is simply not equipped to cope with the additional demand that these new homes would place on it; the nearby primary school, for example, is already oversubscribed. There are further concerns about damage to the local environment, including the loss of valuable green space.”

Cllr David Over, who represents the Barnack ward, which includes Helpston said: “This is an unacceptable application for further development in the village and it goes against the Local Plan and the Neighbourhood Plan.”

Joseph Dobson, the Chairman of Helpston Parish Council, added: “Any proposed application by Barratt David Wilson Homes or C J Pettitt Transport Ltd that does not address the central requirement of LP42, that of a comprehensive master plan for the whole site, should not be considered. There is no indication from either party that they have sought to cooperate in order to fulfil this requirement.”

Related topics:BarnackResidentsObjectionsPeterborough City Council