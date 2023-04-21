Residents have raised objections to plans to build new homes near a school in Helpston, as they claim the infrastructure in the village would not be able to cope with the proposed development.

C J Pettitt Transport Ltd has put in an application for the construction of 20 houses in Helpston, on land adjacent to John Clare Primary School.

However, residents councillors, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara have all objected to the plans.

his application follows a previous one made by Barratt David Wilson Homes in October 2022, which sought to erect 80 dwellings on the same land, which Mr Vara and the local community also opposed.

Mr Vara is working with Helpston Parish Council, who are worried about the inherent detrimental effects of such a development, and urged Peterborough City Council to listen to their concerns.

Mr Vara said: “This development would be detrimental to the village of Helpston and the surrounding area. The applicants have failed to provide a comprehensive master plan demonstrating how it would not negatively impact on surrounding properties.

“Moreover, local infrastructure is simply not equipped to cope with the additional demand that these new homes would place on it; the nearby primary school, for example, is already oversubscribed. There are further concerns about damage to the local environment, including the loss of valuable green space.”

Cllr David Over, who represents the Barnack ward, which includes Helpston said: “This is an unacceptable application for further development in the village and it goes against the Local Plan and the Neighbourhood Plan.”