Nominate an unsung hero for a Pride in Fenland award

Who do you know who goes to great lengths to support others, has fundraised for charity, volunteers tirelessly or has done something remarkable for someone else?

Perhaps you know a child or adult who always wants to help others even though they face great challenges, adversity or ill health themselves? Or someone who loves their Fenland town or village and goes out of their way to care for and champion it?

These are the people Fenland District Council wants to hear about via nominations for the Pride in Fenland Awards 2024.

The awards celebrate outstanding and wonderful people of Fenland who have done something, or regularly do something, for the benefit of others.

Cllr Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for community, said: “The Pride in Fenland Awards are a touching celebration of selflessness and community contribution.

“We know the district is full of people who care for and do things for others in wonderful ways and we want the opportunity to acknowledge and express our gratitude for what those people have done or continue to do.

“We are calling on everyone in Fenland to tell us about the heroes of our communities.”

The most recent Pride in Fenland awards ceremony was held at the end of 2022. It saw awards for sports club coordinators, caring neighbours, dedicated fundraisers, organisers of a popular community coffee morning, a group that had transformed a church into a community hub, community event organisers and supporters, a young army cadet, youth activity organisers and all-round community-minded and community-spirited people.

This year who knows who we will find?

In previous years awards have included:

Top community group

Individual volunteer

Young individual

Recreation / environment volunteer

Lifetime contribution

The closing date for nominations is midnight on Sunday, February 11.

To make a nomination all you need do is tell us why the person you’re putting forward deserves a Pride in Fenland award.

Nominations can be made online via the Fenland District Council website at www.fenland.gov.uk/prideinfenland You can also find a form there to download and print.

Printed nomination forms can also be found in the Fenland Citizen.