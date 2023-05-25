Nigel Farage will continue the tour of his primetime show ‘Farage at Large’ live from Peterborough tonight.

The former UK Independence Party leader, who now hosts a show on GB News, is taking to several cities in the country between May and July.

Peterborough has been selected as a location for the tour on May 25, where Mr Farage will be visiting the city from 7pm.

Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Peterborough.

Organisers have said that, for security reasons, the general public will not know the event location until after the show has finished broadcasting at 8pm.

The hour-long programme will see Nigel joined by a live audience of more than 100 locals, “taking the political conversation outside of the Westminster bubble”, on the day the Office for National Statistics release the latest UK Net Migration data.

Producers have said he will analyse the data, predicted to be a record high, with guests including the Chairman of Migration Watch UK, Alp Mehmet and GB News’ Economics and Business Editor, Liam Halligan.

Nigel will give his take on the Conservatives’ ‘failure to control net migration' since David Cameron’s ‘tens of thousands’ pledge.

Leader of Peterborough City Council, Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, will appear on the programme.

Nigel will also host a live Q&A with the audience which will be broadcast live.

GB News Editorial Director, Mick Booker, said: “One of the main parts of the GB News mission is to visit towns and cities across the UK, to listen to the people, and shine a spotlight on what really matters in those communities. We are and will always be the People’s Channel.”

