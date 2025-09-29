New scheme to help residents in Peterborough HMOs

A new scheme aimed at improving conditions for tenants living in Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in Peterborough is set to be introduced.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve plans for a city-wide Additional Licensing scheme at a meeting being held at Sand Martin House on Thursday 2 October.

If approved, the initiative will require all three and four person HMOs in Peterborough to be licensed.

Additional Licensing will help to protect private rented tenants and vulnerable groups from the social and health effects of poorly managed and maintained properties within the private rented sector.

The move follows a public consultation earlier this year in which 75% of residents who responded to a survey stated that the council should have control over how HMO landlords operate their properties. Sixty-five per cent of residents also supported additional licensing being introduced in their local area.

Councillor Christian Hogg, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regulatory Services, said: “We are fully aware of concerns from residents across the city regarding poorly managed HMOs and the negative effects these can have on communities. We have listened to responses from the public consultation and are now taking action to improve accommodation standards across the city.

“Our Selective Licensing initiative has already proved successful and helped enhance standards of homes in the private rented sector. We now want to focus at improving conditions in HMOs and I look forward to seeing Additional Licensing make a positive difference in our communities.”

The council has had a national Mandatory HMO licensing scheme in place since 2006, however Additional Licensing will allow the authority to licence a much wider range of HMOs within its area. This will include HMOs that are occupied by three or four persons comprising two or more households and Section 257 HMOs where all of the self-contained flats are let and occupied by tenants. As a result, the council will have greater control of living standards and ensure the safety of residents in its area.

If approved, Additional Licensing will commence in January 2026 and operate for a period of five years. The scheme will also positively promote compliant landlords and make it easier to involve all landlords in wider strategies including crime reduction initiatives, local spatial strategies, and other schemes.

The new licensing system will be online, making the process straightforward for applicants and also include free guidance and training videos. The application process and property inspections will be delivered in direct partnership by Home Safe, who are delivering the council’s Selective Licensing scheme.