New plans to sell Peterborough's Middleholme for 350 plus homes development

The 41 acre Middleholme site in Peterborough could soon be put up for sale for housing development.

Proposals to market Middleholme are to be considered by Peterborough city councillors who will be told the land, south of Potters Way, could be used for up to 350 homes.

However that number of homes could be increased with the completion of the council’s new Local Plan, which guides development across the city.

A statement by offices to be presented to the council’s ruling Cabinet on July 15 states that the sale “aligns with our Corporate Strategy and Corporate Plan including providing more homes of all sizes and tenures, and more and better paid permanent jobs.

Potters Way, Fengate, Peterrborough adjoining the Middleholme site

"The Local Plan is currently under review and there may be an opportunity for a higher number of homes on site.”

Some of the land is currently leased by the council from Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company (MPEC)

Councillors will be asked to approve a collaboration agreement with MPEC and then to formally market the entire 41 acres as an ‘allocated residential development site’.

The land was previously used for landfill with a small part of the land once used as a car park.

Councillors will also be told that the Potters Way car park, which is within council ownership, is non-operational and does not generate an income.

The car park along with the leased land is being declared surplus to requirements.

The officers’ report states: “The car park is at the end of life and in a poor condition.

"The land offers a greater opportunity for residential development near the city centre.”

The Middleholme site is located on the edge of the Embankment.

It was one of the areas considered in an Embankment Masterplan, drawn up in 2022, as an opportunity site.

The Masterplan envisaged Middleholme as benefiting from convenience retail, café and community facilities.

The council’s proposed timetable for the sale is:

• The landowners’ agents market the site on the open market inviting informal bids from September 2025.

• The landowners and agents will then evaluate each tender.

• Best bids will be invited.

• A recommendation will be put forward to a future Cabinet with the proposed preferred bidder to take forward the site.