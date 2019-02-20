New Peterborough Labour parliamentary candidate wants to ‘challenge huge police and school cuts’

Labour has selected Lisa Forbes to stand as its parliamentary candidate in Peterborough for a second time.

The mum of four was selected as the party’s candidate this evening (Wednesday, February 2) ahead of Peterborough city councillor Samantha Hemraj, who was also on the two person shortlist.

Ms Forbes unsuccessfully stood for the seat in 2015 against Conservative Stewart Jackson but reduced his majority to 1,925 votes.

She has lived in Peterborough for 30 years. In her day job she supports working people in accessing services at Unite the Union.

She was also previously a Peterborough city councillor.

Labour selected Ms Forbes through an all-woman shortlist as it prepares for a potential by-election in the city following the conviction of sitting MP Fiona Onasanya for perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya, who was expelled by Labour after being found guilty of lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding, is currently serving a three month prison sentence.

Speaking after the selection, Ms Forbes said: “I am delighted to have been selected as the candidate for Peterborough. We in Peterborough desperately need a strong Labour MP to stand up for our city against this disastrous Tory Government.

“We have been through a tough period in Peterborough recently. Fiona Onasanya let the people of Peterborough down and I’m glad Labour acted swiftly in expelling her. I am a proud member of the Labour Party and we are absolutely determined to give Peterborough the fresh start its people deserve.

“I want to be that fresh start. Peterborough faces a host of challenges at the moment. Challenges that a Tory MP, joining a Tory council and Tory Government, will simply do nothing to solve. From rising crime, to falling school standards.

“We need a strong Labour MP who will challenge the huge cuts to police and schools causing the crisis in our public services, not someone who will just parrot the lines of the Tory Government.

“I’m looking forward to this campaign and getting Labour’s positive message out to voters right across our city. We need a positive vision of the future for Peterborough, and to get started with the hard work to make that a reality.”

The other confirmed candidates so far are: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat), John Whitby (UKIP), Joseph Wells (Green Party), Patrick O’Flynn (SDP) and Alan “Howling Laud” Hope (Monster Raving Loony Party).

