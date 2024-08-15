Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council Amjad Iqbal leaves Labour Party to become independent councillor
The deputy leader of Peterborough City Council has left the Labour Party – saying his views on ‘certain policy matters’ differ from those of the group.
Cllr Amjad Iqbal, who represents the Central Ward, will now be an independent councillor.
As he has left the Labour Party, he is no longer deputy leader of the council – and council leader Dennis Jones will make a decision on Cllr Iqbal’s replacement soon.
“I have enjoyed working with my Labour colleagues, and I want to thank them for their support over the years"
Announcing his decision, Cllr Iqbal said: “I strongly believe that if one can do something, especially in public life, one must make sure it is for the good of others.
"I have realised of late that my views on certain policy matters differ from those of my group, and in view of that, with regret, I have decided to resign from the Labour Group with effect from today.
"I have enjoyed working with my Labour colleagues, and I want to thank them for their support over the years.
"I will now represent Central Ward as an independent councillor and will always do my utmost to look after the best interest of my residents."
Cllr Iqbal retained his seat in the latest local elections in May this year, winning 1,377 votes. His nearest challenger – Mohammed Munir, representing the Green Party, claimed 820 votes. Cllr Iqbal was first elected in 2016, and has held his seat ever since.
New make up of Peterborough City Council
The decision means that the Labour and Co-op Party, combined with The Labour Party, have 18 councillors. The second biggest party, Peterborough First, have 14 councillors, while the Conservatives have 11. There are eight Liberal Democrats, five independents, and four Green councillors.
Earlier this month cllr Iqbal, who represented the Labour and Co-op Party, wrote the Labour weekly column in the Peterborough Telegraph, saying “As Deputy Leader of the council, I’m really excited about several ongoing growth projects which have the potential to positively shape our city’s future for years to come, such as the Station Quarter, Fletton Quays and our new university which is already having a big impact.”
Cabinet changes considered by council leader
Following the announcement a city council spokesperson said: "Councillor Amjad Iqbal has informed us that he has resigned from the Labour party locally and nationally and will now represent his ward as an independent member. This means that he is no longer a member of the cabinet.
"Council Leader, Councillor Dennis Jones, will make an announcement in due course as to any changes he may be considering to his cabinet portfolios as a result of this decision by Cllr Iqbal."