Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council Amjad Iqbal leaves Labour Party to become independent councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cllr Iqbal says his views on ‘certain policy matters’ differ from the group

The deputy leader of Peterborough City Council has left the Labour Party – saying his views on ‘certain policy matters’ differ from those of the group.

Cllr Amjad Iqbal, who represents the Central Ward, will now be an independent councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As he has left the Labour Party, he is no longer deputy leader of the council – and council leader Dennis Jones will make a decision on Cllr Iqbal’s replacement soon.

Peterborough City Councillor Amjad Iqbal

“I have enjoyed working with my Labour colleagues, and I want to thank them for their support over the years"

Announcing his decision, Cllr Iqbal said: “I strongly believe that if one can do something, especially in public life, one must make sure it is for the good of others.

"I have realised of late that my views on certain policy matters differ from those of my group, and in view of that, with regret, I have decided to resign from the Labour Group with effect from today.

"I have enjoyed working with my Labour colleagues, and I want to thank them for their support over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will now represent Central Ward as an independent councillor and will always do my utmost to look after the best interest of my residents."

New make up of Peterborough City Council

Earlier this month cllr Iqbal, who represented the Labour and Co-op Party, wrote the Labour weekly column in the Peterborough Telegraph, saying “As Deputy Leader of the council, I’m really excited about several ongoing growth projects which have the potential to positively shape our city’s future for years to come, such as the Station Quarter, Fletton Quays and our new university which is already having a big impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet changes considered by council leader

Following the announcement a city council spokesperson said: "Councillor Amjad Iqbal has informed us that he has resigned from the Labour party locally and nationally and will now represent his ward as an independent member. This means that he is no longer a member of the cabinet.

"Council Leader, Councillor Dennis Jones, will make an announcement in due course as to any changes he may be considering to his cabinet portfolios as a result of this decision by Cllr Iqbal."