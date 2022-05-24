The pool was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic but there are no plans yet to re-open it.

There is new hope that St George’s Hydrotherapy pool may yet be saved following last night's meeting of Peterborough City Council.

A motion tabled by councillor Ikra Yasin in whose ward the pool, located in Dogsthorpe Road, is situated, was approved unanimously by councillors.

The motion urged: “This council calls upon the leader and the cabinet to urgently examine all possible options for re-opening the St George's Hydrotherapy pool either permanently or temporarily pending alternatives becoming available and to report back on progress to the next available meeting of Full Council.”

The action comes after council leaders had previously announced they wanted to 'mothball' the pool, which is in need of costly repairs.

The pool was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic but there are no plans yet to re-open it.

After the meeting, councillor Yasin said: "I'm delighted that the motion has been unanimously agreed.

“I’m very passionate about the hydrotherapy pool and the very fact that it has been closed is causing a lot of distress in the community and amongst users, councillor Yasin added.

“The motion asked council to explore all options to re-open the hydrotherapy pool on a temporary or permanent basis exploring other avenues as well.

“Yes, I was surprised that the motion was passed unopposed, and I didn’t think that would happen.

“But I’m delighted that it has because it is in the best interests of the people of Peterborough.”

Since opening in March 2011, St George's community hydrotherapy pool has helped more than 4,500 local people by providing pain relief, health improvements and freedom from isolation.

The warm supportive waters of the hydrotherapy pool with a spa facility benefit children and adults with a wide range of disabilities or long-term health conditions.

It can also assist rehabilitation from surgery or an injury. In addition, St George’s offered valuable relaxation and leisure time for those with learning and physical disabilities.

The community pool was open to anyone in Peterborough and the surrounding area, including family members and carers.