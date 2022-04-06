A Peterborough doctor is planning on building a new hydrotherapy pool in Peterborough, it has been revealed.

Dr Neil Modha, from the Thistlemoor surgery, is expected to submit a planning application for the facility soon - with hopes it could open next year.

The news was revealed by leader of Peterborough City Council Wayne Fitzgerald, following the news from the council that the St George’s Hydrotherapy pool would remain closed after the sale of the site to a private buyer fell though.

The Peterborough Telegraph broke the news that councillors were sent an email from the council last night (Tuesday) telling them that the council were ‘now planning to mothball the facility.’

Councillors, pool users and campaigners have spoken out following the decision, with calls for the pool to be re-opened as soon as possible.

Councillor Fitzgerald said; “It is unfortunate that councillors were sent a briefing on the hydrotherapy pool which stated that the sale could not proceed at this time, which in turn has caused alarm and distress to many.

“However, what I can now say, which officers of the council were unaware of, is that the family which runs the GP practice on Thistlemoor Road has plans to submit a planning application imminently for a new hydrotherapy pool on site.

“If planning permission is secured, this would provide a brand new pool for those people in the city who require access to hydrotherapy.

“In the meantime, St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool remains mothballed to give us further time to consider all our options for the site.

“Part of our consideration was that in order for the proposed sale to proceed, the council was required to spend up to £100,000 on the pool including making changes to utility metering, replacing key infrastructure and making changes to the school which the pool is attached to.

“In addition, we are also working with the school which has expressed an interest in utilising the site to create additional capacity.

“In light of this, we have to consider whether spending a further £100,000 of taxpayers money is the wisest option considering there could be a new pool being provided in the near future.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said he has had discussions with Dr Modha over plans for the new hydrotherapy pool.

Today Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said he understood the concerns - and ‘would not rest’ until the future of a hydrotherapy pool in the city was confirmed.

He said; “I know this is worrying news for so many people who depend on this facility. It is a great facility and one of the things that makes me proud of Peterborough.

“But I want to be reassure everyone contacted me about this issue that I won’t stop until this facility is either re-opened or a new facility is possibly opened in Peterborough. I’ve already had a discussion with a local GP about a potential new hydrotherapy pool in the city.