Nearly 10,000 people have signed petition to save Peterborough’s Key Theatre

The Key Theatre

The campaign to save the theatre was launched within hours of the announcement that cash strapped Peterborough City Council would be closing it, which was made on December 16.

The theatre will close in January - although discussions with Selladoor, who also run the New Theatre in Broadway, Peterborough, are ongoing to keep the venue alive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two online petitions were started, and thousands of people have now signed them.

The first petition set up was on Change.org - and although the petition will not be accepted by the council, who require all people who sign it to live, work or study in the city - more than 9,600 people have now put their names to the cause.

The second petition was set up using the council’s own petition site, to ensure it will be accepted by the authority - and has attracted more than 4,000 signatures.

The decision to close the theatre was made alongside an announcement that the Werrington Leisure Centre would be closed to the public from New Year’s Day until September.

These decisions are expected to save the council £150,000 in the first six months of 2022.

To sign the first petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/peterborough-city-council-keep-the-key-theatre-open