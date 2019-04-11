MyPeterborough app no longer in use as council decides not to renew contract

The MyPeterborough app can no longer be used to report problems after the city council decided against renewing its contract.

The app was used for residents to log issues such as fly-tipping, missed bins, graffiti and noise nuisance, with people now asked to fill in a form through the council’s website.

The decision not to renew the contract with Accela for the app will save the authority £27,365 a year.

The council is now in the early stages of developing a new app which it believes will be more efficient for its staff to use, as currently incidents reported need to be manually logged.

It is hoped the new app will log incidents directly with the correct team who can then respond to them.