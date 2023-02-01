A ‘once in a generation’ project to transform March town centre has begun.

Work has now started on the regeneration of March Market Place, which is the first step in a jigsaw of inter-related schemes to transform and improve the high street following years of work to secure funding and finalise plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was bolstered last week with approval by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Board of £4.2 million.

A view of how the re-vamped riverside might look

‘It is so excited to see work getting under way’

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for social mobility and heritage and lead member of the March Future High Streets steering group, said: “It’s so exciting to see work getting under way.

“These investments represent a once-in-a-generation transformation of March that’ll make it fit for the future and respond to the changing needs of town centre users.

“We know there is some concern among residents about the short-term disruption that is unavoidable in delivering such huge improvements. We want to assure people that everything possible is being done to minimise that.

Works on the project have begun

“This programme of projects represent a show of unity from so many different partners, all working together to enhance March and ensure it continues to be a vibrant, attractive, effective town now and for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broad Street scheme works set to last at least a year

There are several aspects of the regeneration.

The Market Place scheme works began in January, and are expected to be completed in March.

The Market Place regeneration is part of the £8.4million March Future High Streets investment, funded with £6.4million from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and £2million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March was one of 72 towns awarded Government Future High Streets Fund following a successful bid from Fenland District Council.

The Future High Street Fund funding will also help towards costs of a multi-agency £9.8million project to prepare the infrastructure and public realm space of Broad Street for the future.

Fenland Council said that the project will create a more open, social and pedestrian-friendly environment and increase traffic flow through the town centre.

The project is being delivered with £3.6million from the Future High Streets Fund, £2million from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Market Towns Programme, and a slice of the Combined Authority’s major funding of £4.2 million for the March Area Transport Strategy (MATS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main Broad Street works are expected to begin in May and last 12-18 months. Broad Street will remain open throughout.

The Future High Streets Fund is also funding a £1.25m riverside enhancements scheme.

Works include relocation of the toilet block. This will involve demolition of the existing block and a new enhanced Changing Places facility being created.

"I’m proud that our multi-million support for Broad Street and MATS will help transform March’s townscape for years to come”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad