The service took place at The Salvation Army Citadel on Bourges Boulevard and was attended by a number of city politicians, past and present, as well as a large number of friends and family.

Mourners also had the chance to pay their respects on Friday (September 9) at St Mark’s Church, where the coffin was left to lie in state.

Charles Swift OBE passed away last month (August 16) after a battle with cancer.

He was at the forefront of a group of new councillors to join Peterborough City Council in the 50s, known as the “Young Lions.”

He was first elected in North Ward in July 1954, when he was just 23, and served- as a Labour and then independent representative- for the next 62 years- making him the longest serving councillor in the country. He was also the council leader for 20 years and served as the city's youngest ever mayor.

During his time on the council, he oversaw some of the biggest changes to Peterborough, including playing a key role in getting it designated as a New Town in 1967 as well as accepting Ugandan refugees in 1972- setting aside 50 council houses in 1972.

Mr Swift was awarded an OBE for his services to the public in 1985.

Mr Swift’s son Paul said: “It was a marvellous, well-attended service and I can’t thank Major Gary Chaundy for all that he put into it.

“There were so many people there, MPs past and present and I would like to thank everyone for attending.

"A special thank you are due to the funeral directors John Lucas and also, to Gillian Beasley (former CEO of Peterborough City Council). She has been close with the family for a long time but especially since dad was diagnosed in January and helped so much to organise what he wanted.”

The funeral can still be watched online on YouTube.

Former Peterborough City Council CEO Gillian Beasley gives a speech.

