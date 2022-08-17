Tributes paid to 'one off' long serving Peterborough councillor Charles Swift
“Charles was a dedicated, hard working civic leader & wise counsel who will be hugely missed.”
Tributes have been paid to former long serving Peterborough City Councillor Charles Swift after he died following a battle with illness.
Mr Swift was a councillor for more than 60 years, winning 15 elections as both a Labour and Independent councillor in the city.
He was council leader for 20 years, and also served as the youngest ever Mayor of Peterborough – a record he still holds today.
During his time, he oversaw some of the biggest changes to Peterborough, including playing a key role in getting it designated as a New Town in 1967. In 1972 Cllr Swift set aside 50 council houses in Peterborough for
Ugandan refugees.
He was awarded an OBE in 1985 for services to the community.
He stepped down from being a councillor in 2016, and said during his time on the authority he had been to more than 600 council meetings – and only missed two, because he was abroad on council business. At the time he stepped down he was the longest serving councillor in the country.
He also worked as a train driver for nearly 50 years.
Following the news of his death, former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said; “Charles was a dedicated, hard working civic leader & wise counsel who will be hugely missed. Beloved in the North Ward & an example to many young and old. A one off.”
Former Peterborough City Council leader John Peach added: “Very sad to hear that former long serving #peterborough councillor Charles Swift has died this evening.”
More follows...