MP welcomes new homes

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya has welcomed a new housing development in Bretton, saying it will provide homes that are “very much needed” in her constituency.

The Bretton Woods development is regenerating the site of a former community school in Flaxland, creating 68 new homes for affordable rent, shared ownership, market rent and outright sale.

The £7.6 million project, which began in July last year and is expected to be completed by February 2019, is the result of a partnership between Longhurst Group,Peterborough City Council and contractors Lindum.

The Labour MP said: “I think Bretton Woods sounds like an absolutely fantastic development.

“It’s brilliant that we’re getting more homes in Peterborough.

“It’s creating a brilliant asset for the community, providing affordable homes for people and families who need it, through shared ownership or affordable rent. It makes complete sense and I welcome it.

“I think it’s very much needed in this area,”