MP Shailesh Vara backs Wayne Fitzgerald after dramatic meeting saw first non Conservative council leader chosen for more than 20 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has backed cllr Wayne Fitzgerald after last week's dramatic council meeting.
Cllr Fitzgerald lost his position as leader of Peterborough City Council, with Peterborough First’s Mohammed Farooq taking over.
It is the first time in more than two decades that the leader of the authority has not been a Conservative.
But Mr Vara said he backed cllr Fitzgerald.
Mr Vara said; “I am pleased to learn that cllr Wayne Fitzgerald has the full support and confidence of his fellow Conservative councillors as group leader at Peterborough City Council, and he continues to have my support too in that role.
"There is much work to be done at the council, and I wish cllr Fitzgerald and the Conservative group will in robustly holding to account the new administration.”
Before the meeting, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said it would be a ‘travesty’ if cllr Fitzgerald lost his position as council leader.