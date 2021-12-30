MP is Dame for a laugh - to show his support for Peterborough theatre
Politics is a drag.... but that didn’t stop Peterborough MP Paul Bristow taking on the role of panto Dame to show his support for The Cresset.
“The show must go on. I want to help send the message loud and clear that the Cresset Theatre is open for business, COVID secure, and people should go and enjoy the pantomime,” said Mr Bristow, who joined in the fun by raiding the costume department and getting dressed up for the cameras on a visit to see Beauty and The Beast (final performances are today).
“If that means dressing up as a Dame then so be it.
“The Government is trusting people. While the Omicron variant is of concern, luckily it isn’t as severe as the Delta variant and hospitalisations are still low. Boris has made the right call not locking us down.
“Peterborough is open and safe.”