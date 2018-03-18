MP for Peterborough pulls out of event run by woman suspended from Labour

The MP for Peterborough has pulled out of an event in the city hosted by a woman suspended by Labour after being accused of anti-Semitism.

Fiona Onasanya was down to speak on Saturday at Jackie Walker’s show The Lynching at the Afro Caribbean Millennium Centre in Dickens Street, which highlights her “fight against racism.”But the Labour MP tweeted: “For the avoidance of doubt, I am vehemently opposed to antisemitism and was invited to speak out against racism, but will not be attending.”

Ms Walker said: “The Lynching has played at almost 50 venues across the country and is sponsored by anti-racist Jewish and black groups.

“It has been praised by Ken Loach and by Alexei Sayle (a well-known Jewish comedian) amongst many others.”

Peterborough Trades Union Council president Ron Graves is also speaking at what he called the “anti-racist drama.” He said: “Wherever Jackie Walker has taken her show those involved in it (including invited speakers) have been subjected to threats and intimidation from those who don’t want anti-racist voices to be heard.”