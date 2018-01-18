MP for Peterborough chosen as Labour whip

The MP for Peterborough has been chosen as a Labour whip.

Fiona Onasanya is one of two Labour MPs to be promoted to join the party’s Whips’ Office, alongside Stephanie Peacock.

Whips help to organise their party’s contribution to parliamentary business, and one of their main responsibilities is to make sure the MPs vote the way the party leadership want them to vote.

Since being elected last June, Ms Onasanya has also been appointed as a member of the Communities and Local Government Committee in the House of Commons.