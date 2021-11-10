Motion to tackle noise pollution by fireworks tabled for Peterborough City Council meeting

Fireworks have become a nuisance in Peterborough.

The motion has been put forward by Councillor Ed Murphy, the Labour representative for Ravensthorpe Ward.

If carried, it would obligate the council to write to the government to encourage a change in firework standards to reduce the maximum decibel levels from 120db to 90db. The council would also be pushed to present a case to central government to prevent Category F3 (known as display fireworks, intended for use in large open spaces such as fields) from being sold to anyone other than event organisers.

Residents across Peterborough have complained about the number of fireworks being let off late at night, disturbing young families, pets and those trying to sleep.

It is illegal to set fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, apart from on November 5, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

The motion states also puts forward a series of educational programmes to promote safety and prevent misuse.

It states: “Peterborough City Council believes that action needs to be taken to raise awareness about the use of fireworks by doing the following:

“Educating people on the use of fireworks, endorse and promote the Office of Product Safety and Standards national firework campaign, using both literature provided, and the council’s social media platforms to maximise the effectiveness of the campaign.

“Engaging with secondary schools through the Council’s Education Department to raise awareness among children and circulate freely available material to support the correct use of fireworks

“Promoting awareness amongst community associations and networks so that they can help spread the message.

“Joining the Fire and Rescue Service in their campaign on fireworks

“Writing to government to encourage a revision of firework standards to reduce maximum decibel levels to 90db, from 120db, thereby reducing noise nuisance, and the harm to pets and animals.

“Collating and gathering supporting evidence over the next 12 months in relation to the use of fireworks including complaints and misuse. The data will be used to present a case to government to ask for legislative change to prevent category F3 fireworks which are intended for large open space areas being sold other than to event organisers, thereby reducing noise nuisance, and the harm to pets and animals.”

The motion is down for discussion at teh city council’s full council meeting tonight at 6pm, Sandmartin House.