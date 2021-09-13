Call for action as fireworks cause misery for Peterborough residents

There is hardly a night that goes by without fireworks being set off somewhere in the city, causing problems for those with young families, pets and shift workers alike.

Now there has been a call for action to reduce the nightly noise.

Former city councillor Richard Ferris said: “I’ve asked local councillors to intervene, somehow. The problem has been the sheer number of late.

Residents have complained about the amount of fireworks being set off in the city

“Every night, often past 11pm, but also at random times during the daytime.

“I’d guess that they’re being let off in the Park/Millfield areas. It is not only disturbing for local people, but having a big impact on dogs and cats.

“It’s the not knowing when that’s a problem, too. I’ve tried asking around if anyone knows of a reason, for example a wedding, but nobody has been able to explain.

“The law around fireworks is simply not strong enough, and the police appear powerless to act. After a while it all becomes too much, and I know that many other residents feel the same frustrations.”

A number of residents have also contacted the Peterborough Telegraph about the issue, calling for action to be taken.

It is illegal to set fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, apart from on November 5, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said there were no specific logs on how many complaints had been made about fireworks being set off.

People who wish to complain about fireworks are being urged to contact the Environmental Health department at Peterborough City Council.

You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.