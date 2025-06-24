More than a quarter of current Peterborough city councillors previously represented different parties

More than a quarter of current Peterborough city councillors have switched to a different political party in recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 16 councillors now sit with a different party or group to one which they were previously elected in, highlighting a significant shift in the city’s political landscape.

This includes seven current Peterborough First councillors, six independent councillors and three Green Party councillors who all switched allegiance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, all seven of the current Peterborough First councillors on the list were previously members of the Conservative group.

The council offices at Sand Martin House

The six independent councillors switched from a number of parties including Labour, Peterborough First, Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, while the three Greens switched from Labour and the Conservatives.

Peterborough City Council has 60 elected councillors in total, meaning more than 25 per cent have switched parties.

It reflects a period of political instability in Peterborough, with the council under no overall control since 2019 and a recent takeover attempt by an alliance of Peterborough First, Liberal Democrats and Green Party members which failed to oust the current minority Labour administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most people do it to serve their community and residents"

When asked why he believed there had been so many defections, council leader Dennis Jones (Labour) said he didn’t know but assured that he was “man and boy Labour” and it would “take a lot” for him to ever switch parties.

One councillor that did so recently was Cllr Mark Ormston who is now an independent after resigning from Peterborough First on June 18 as he wanted to focus less on party politics.

Cllr Ormston said: “I think by and large people change because, especially when they’re in groups, you can get sucked into spending too much time in the group and the group politics, and that’s not what you go into the role to do.

“Most people do it to serve their community and residents. So if they are a bit like me and discover they’re spending too much time with the group dynamics then they remove themselves or go for a change. Other people simply don’t like being whipped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper, formerly of the Conservative group, thanked Cllr Ormston for his efforts while part of the group and wished him the best for the future. Cllr Harper was approached for comment about defections for this story but did not respond.

“The political landscape nationally has shifted a lot "

Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald saw several councillors defect from his group in recent years, with many joining Peterborough First.

Speaking on defections in Peterborough, he said: “The reason why people leave, in my view, is a combination of issues.

“Personal grievances, pettiness, or seeking power and position that they can’t get in the group they’re in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t say why people do what they do, but I don’t think I would ever betray my principles.”

Cllr Christian Hogg, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, claimed Peterborough’s political state was in a “greater flux” than it had ever been.

He added: “That’s not just a Peterborough issue, that’s a countrywide issue. I think residents are fed up with the established parties in the main.

“What has happened in the past is people have kind of towed the line because they didn’t want to get chucked out of their party. Whereas I think the consequences of that are not as great as they used to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, there are many examples of people going independent and being able to carry on and represent their residents in just as good a way as they did under a party banner.

“In some cases, you would suggest that they are free to be able to do just that and not have to bend to a party whip.”

Green Party group leader Cllr Heather Skibsted, who used to represent Labour, said people defect for “many and varied different reasons”.

She said: “The political landscape nationally has shifted a lot lately. We are seeing the two major parties become more unpopular and locally an increase in independent councillors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Skibsted went on to say that some councillors defect for “ethical or political reasons” while others defect due to “personal differences internally”.

She added: “Personally, I think it shows authenticity if councillors, once defected, put themselves up for election under the new banner when the time comes.

“But I don’t think a by-election should be called every time as this is an unnecessary expense for the council and tax payers. We can all continue to work in council and at ward level whichever party or denomination we choose.”

List of defected Peterborough councillors

Some councillors on the list were elected in the party which they currently sit, but had switched in recent years, while others have defected since they were elected.

Peterborough First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ray Bisby, former Conservative Cllr Gavin Elsey, former Conservative Cllr Mohammed Farooq, former Conservative Cllr Saqib Farooq, former Conservative Cllr Chris Harper, former Conservative Cllr Peter Hiller, former Conservative Cllr Brian Rush, former Conservative

Independents

Cllr Simon Barkham, former Liberal Democrat Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon, former Labour Cllr Amjad Iqbal, former Labour Cllr Kirsty Knight, former Green Cllr Mark Ormston, former Peterborough First Cllr Julie Stevenson, former Green

Green Party Cllr Imtiaz Ali, former Labour Cllr Mohammed Rangzeb, former Conservative Cllr Heather Skibsted, former Labour