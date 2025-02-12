More than 7,000 recycling centre permits issued as Peterborough residents warned permits will be needed from February 24

People will need a permit to use site from Monday, February 24

More than 7,000 Peterborough residents have signed up for a vehicle e-permit to use the Household Recycling Centre on Fengate.

Peterborough City Council has operated an e-permit scheme for vans and trailers for a number of years, and is now extending this scheme to cover all vehicles.

The matter was discussed at a council cabinet meeting on February 11, where cabinet member for environment and transport, Angus Ellis, warned residents that all users will need a permit from February 24.

Councillor Ellis said: “During the budget process for this year’s budget, all councillors agreed to this change.

“It is enhancing what is already there for the vans. By February 24, every car user who wants to use the recycling centre, and is a Peterborough resident, needs to sign up.

“It is easy to sign up on the website and you just need to take proof of your address on your first visit to the recycling centre.”

Help is available to those who are struggling with the sign up process for a Household Recycling Centre e-permit, with some councillors hosting drop-in sessions.

For those who cannot sign up online, the e-permit can also be applied for on 01733 747474.

Cllr Ellis added: “Even if you just turn up [to the recycling centre], there will be members of staff with their handheld devices so they can do it when you are there.

“Please ask your local councillor if you do have any questions. There is going to be a question and answer session for all city councillors on February 12.”

Residents raised concerns that the introduction of e-permits may lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

Cllr Ellis previously dismissed these concerns, noting that the council does not anticipate the new system having any impact on fly-tipping. He claimed that fly-tipping is primarily driven by smaller traders offering low-cost clearance services.

A cross-party fly-tipping task and finish group was recently set up by the council to combat the issue.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Cllr Ellis said: “Fly-tipping is a scourge on all our streets and does really need to be looked into.

“I’m really pleased that there are a number of councillors doing bulky waste collections which can sometimes help to reduce that.”

In May 2024, the council was awarded just under £50,000 by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as part of a nationwide scheme to target fly-tipping hotspots.

The funding was used on further CCTV cameras at hotspot fly-tipping locations, educational programmes, a social media campaign and two advertising vans parked across the city during a weekend to raise awareness.

At the cabinet meeting, Cllr Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance, asked what results have come from this funding so far.

Adrian Chapman, executive director of place and economy, said: “Overall, I think it’s going really well.

“We still struggle a little bit with the level of judicial response if we take cases to court and that’s something we are determined to try and change.

“We know our detections are increasing. Within the budget proposals, we are recommending an increase in the maximum fine we charge.

“It feels like we’re getting a real grip on this and I think the addition of the task and finish group will mean we can just add value to this array of tools we have available to us currently.”