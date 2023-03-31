Minister welcomed to The Cresset in Peterborough after £5 million funding announced

A Government Minister was welcomed to Peterborough after £5 million of funding was announced for an organisation that helps scores of youngsters every year.

YMCA Trinity Group was awarded a transformational £5.1 million through the government’s Youth Investment Fund grant to support and develop its thriving youth programmes at The Cresset.

On Thursday, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer MP visited the site in Bretton to see exactly how the money would be spent.

Lucy Frazer MP visiting the Cresset with Paul Bristow, Wayne Fitzgerald, Cllr Charles Fenner with Darren Buckman, Jonathan Martin and Martin Chillcott from the Cresset

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was on hand to welcome the minister, and said: “I’m thrilled that Peterborough is receiving even more investment from the Government.

“I wanted to show the Minister personally personally the difference this money will make and meet the team at the Cresset.

"This amazing organisation works with over 2,000 young people every year, transforming lives and offering fantastic opportunities to young people.

"Many local schools, charities and organisations use the Cresset’s accessible and affordable facilities to stage events.

"It is not just a building but a local community hub, the sustainability of it is important or them to continue to deliver for the young people of Peterborough and this investment will go a long way in doing just that.”

After the funding was announced, Jonathan Martin, Chief Executive of YMCA Trinity Group, which manages The Cresset said:“The Cresset is an important and unique community building in Peterborough, and after 45 years I am pleased we are still able to grow its services to the community. This funding will further develop our youth work, giving opportunities to young people to participate in all kinds of programmes, benefiting their social development, mental health, confidence, and skills.”

