Mayor Paul Bristow’s salary confirmed as he appoints committee chairs

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mr Bristow is responsible for a £20 million annual budget, as well as having devolved powers to spend up to £800 million on local housing, infrastructure and jobs

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Paul Bristow will have a salary of £93,000, subject to future indexation.

The former Conservative Peterborough MP was elected as the new CPCA mayor in May, taking over from Labour’s Dr Nik Johnson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mayor makes important decisions for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, particularly around transport, and provides a single, clear point of accountability.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul BristowMayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow
Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow

Mr Bristow is responsible for a £20 million annual budget, as well as having devolved powers to spend up to £800 million on local housing, infrastructure and jobs.

He also chairs a combined authority board, which includes representatives of the region’s seven constituent councils, as well as a funding committee and staffing committee.

During his first CPCA board meeting on Wednesday, June 4, members agreed to the recommendations of an Independent Remuneration Panel which determined Mr Bristow’s salary and members’ allowances.

These included:

CPCA Mayor – salary of £93,000 (up from £91,699 last year)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Constituent council appointees to the CPCA Overview and Scrutiny Committee – allowances of £2,176

Chair of the CPCA Overview and Scrutiny Committee – allowance of £5,900

Vice Chair of the CPCA Overview and Scrutiny Committee – allowance of £2,950

Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Working Groups – no allowance

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three rapporteurs appointed by the Overview and Scrutiny Committee – allowances of £2,611

Constituent Council appointees to the CPCA Audit and Governance Committee – allowances of £2,176

Independent Member appointed to the Audit and Governance Committee – allowance of £3,068

Independent Chair of the Audit and Governance Committee – allowance of £5,900

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vice Chair of the Audit and Governance Committee – allowance of £2,950

The report of the Independent Remuneration Panel noted that an MPs salary was £91,346 in 2024/25, but deemed it was no longer appropriate to utilise an MPs salary as a reference point.

It instead decided that a more relevant reference point was the median average paid to all combined authority mayors (£93,000).

At the board meeting on Wednesday, Mr Bristow appointed his deputy mayor and committee chairs.

The appointments were:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor – Cllr Anna Bailey (Conservative), leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Chair of the Transport Committee – Cllr Chris Boden (Conservative), leader of Fenland District Council

Chair of the Skills Committee – Cllr Lucy Nethsingha (Liberal Democrat), leader of Cambridgeshire County Council

Chair of the Growth Committee – Cllr Sarah Conboy (Liberal Democrat), leader of Huntingdonshire District Council

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Bristow said his appointments reflected a united focus on getting things done across the region.

He added: “When I was elected, I pledged to get Cambridgeshire and Peterborough moving and to do that, we need to pull together.

“I may chair the Combined Authority Board, but we are all partners in delivery, and all passionate about delivering for our communities.

“The joint letter calling on the government to finally upgrade Ely Junction is a perfect example of speaking with one voice, which will be critical to getting things done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So, when we secure investment and when we get spades in the ground and deliver for our residents, it won’t just be a win for the mayor, it will be a win for all of us.”

Cllr Nethsingha said: “Strong partnership working is essential to our efforts to make Cambridgeshire and Peterborough a better place to live and work.

“I welcome the Mayor’s commitment to collaboration, and I’m looking forward to working closely with colleagues across the region to drive real results.”

Other highlights from the meeting included board members agreeing to step in and save the number 33 bus route from March to Whittlesey, and discussions around the future of the Tiger bus pass.

Related topics:Paul BristowPeterboroughNik Johnson
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice