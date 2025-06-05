Mayor Paul Bristow and MP Sam Carling clash over buses at combined authority meeting

"Sam, we've got to do so much better than this”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Paul Bristow clashed with North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling during a meeting on Wednesday, June 4.

Mr Carling put forward a public question during the CPCA board meeting, asking Mr Bristow if he would promise not to cut the number 27 bus between Stamford and Peterborough, which Mr Carling described as a “lifeline” for his constituents.

In response, Mr Bristow assured that there were “no plans to change the number 27 bus” and said he would be meeting with the bus users group in the coming weeks.

Mayor Paul Bristow (left) and MP Sam Carling (right)

He added: “I would gently remind Mr Carling that this is public questions for members of the public. Members of Parliament are members of the public, but I’ve done this job before.

“If I ever had a question for the mayor [Dr Nik Johnson] I would ring him up or arrange a meeting.”

Mr Bristow pointed out that he had already offered to meet with the Labour MP and had written to him.

Mr Carling replied: “It’s all well and good to say there are no immediate plans, but I think we all know that not ruling it out means that this bus service is on a list somewhere of things you are actively considering slashing to save money and that is going to cause significant worry.”

He then asked Mr Bristow if he was willing to save the number 31 service from Ramsey to Peterborough, which Stagecoach East plans to withdraw in August.

“I can assure you there is no list in our office on buses that we’re considering cutting,” Mr Bristow responded.

“I can assure you that’s not the case and I think that doesn’t do you any service to suggest otherwise. Perhaps you might reflect on your language there.”

On the number 31 service, Mr Bristow said he thought that Stagecoach should put forward a proposal to the county council which would save the threatened section of the route.

Concluding the back and forth between the two politicians, Mr Bristow said: “Sam, we’ve got to do so much better than this. You can pick up the phone to me any time you want to.

“You’re in a privileged position as a Member of Parliament. I used to do your job and you are in fact my MP.

“I would never dream of coming to any of your constituency surgeries when you are going to be meeting people who quite rightly want your time, help and service.”

Mr Carling said he would be launching a petition to show how much public support there is for the number 27 bus route.

Following the meeting, Mr Carling said: "I asked a public question because people in our villages are genuinely worried about losing a bus service they depend on.

"It’s a shame Mr Bristow responded so defensively. I just want to get clarity and reassurance for residents.

"I’ll always stand up for my constituents and make sure their concerns are heard, however those in power might feel about being challenged publicly."

During the meeting, the CPCA board voted unanimously to step in and save the number 33 bus route between March and Whittlesey.

Five other routes still remain at risk of being withdrawn by Stagecoach East in August:

9/X9 (Cambridge–Ely–Littleport)

31 (Ramsey–Whittlesey–Peterborough)

604 (Milton–Impington Village College)

606 (Cambridge City Centre–Impington Village College)

607 (Trumpington–Sawston Village College)