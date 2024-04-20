Local Elections: Have you decided who to back yet?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, for those of you that haven’t voted yet, or are unsure who to vote for this May, I would ask you to look back on the past 4 years and ask yourself, are you happy with what you are getting from your local Councillors?

I'm sure many of you will have seen political parties on your doorstep that you probably haven't heard from in quite some time, some will be new candidates and others will be the Councillor who has represented you for the past four years but only now is returning to ask for your vote.

I am proud to be a Liberal Democrat councillor, a political party that pride ourselves on being active and present, all year round and not just at election time. We are dedicated to working on what matters the most to our residents, which we find out via our annual residents' survey and we feedback the work we are doing throughout the year via our Focus newsletter.

Liberal Democrats Nick Sandford, Christian Hogg, Asif Shaheed and Ann Shaheed

This year we have some fantastic candidates standing all across Peterborough, but there are two that are very dear to me.

This May, our wonderful Mayor, Cllr Nick Sandford is up for re-election in our ward, Paston and Walton. He has served our community for almost 30 years, and during that time he has been the driving force behind some massive achievements.

But it's the smaller things that make a massive difference to people's lives, the things that Nick doesn't find the need to shout about - such as working to ensure families do not find themselves living on the streets or our open spaces are maintained and protected, are the reasons why residents continue to re-elect him.

Nick works tirelessly as a city councillor and has dedicated a large part of his life to this role, working day in and day out to ensure residents' needs are put first and I hope this May you will continue to support him.

This year my wife, Ann Shaheed, is also seeking election in our neighbouring ward, Gunthorpe. As a member of the Gunthorpe and Werrington Liberal Democrat Focus Team, Ann has already made a massive impact in the ward and is working extremely hard alongside her colleagues, Councillors Sandra and Andrew Bond.

The response Ann is receiving on the doorstep is overwhelming. Ann has been at my side for the last 14 years supporting me and the wider Liberal Democrat team. So she knows what is needed to be a councillor and she is now ready to step up and serve our community and give residents the voice they need on Peterborough City Council if elected this May.

Taking our Gunthorpe and Werrington Liberal Democrat Focus Team from two to three councillors will give us 50% more capacity to deliver the work that is needed.

Residents I have spoken to are fed up with the tactics some other parties are using this election, they are tired of people only showing up at election time and the dishonesty that is being used to gain votes. With a General Election pending, the outcome of this election won’t change the government of this country but make no mistake it will send out a strong message to the government on the mood of the people.

Only you can decide if that message is “carry on we like what you are doing” or “we aren’t happy and you need to have a rethink”. Not voting doesn’t send a message at all and gives the impression that you don’t care, and simply increases the power of the people that continue to vote. Can you really trust them to reflect what you are feeling right now?