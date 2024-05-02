Live

Local Elections 2024: Live Blog as Peterborough goes to the polls

Peterborough has been voting on Thursday (May 2) in the local elections.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd May 2024, 19:56 BST
Polling day in Stanground.

A total of 23 seats on the council will be decided in the early hours of Friday.

The number of seats being defended by each party are: Conservative: 14, Labour 2, Peterborough First 4, Lib Dem 1, Independent 1, Green 0. There is 1 vacant seat previously held by Peterborough First.

The seat split heading into tonight’s election is: Conservative: 22, Labour 14, Peterborough First 10, Lib Dem 8, Independent 3, Green 2. (1 vacant seat).

Follow all of the results on the PT live blog below.

Local elections 2024: Peterborough decides

Key Events

  • 23 seats up for election
  • Parish council and Police and Crime Commisioner election also taking place
  • Polls close at 10pm
19:33 BST

All of the candidates standing

19:27 BST

Welcome!

Polls are open to 10, from which point the PT will keep you up to date with all of the results throughout the night

