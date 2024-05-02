Local Elections 2024: Live Blog as Peterborough goes to the polls
A total of 23 seats on the council will be decided in the early hours of Friday.
The number of seats being defended by each party are: Conservative: 14, Labour 2, Peterborough First 4, Lib Dem 1, Independent 1, Green 0. There is 1 vacant seat previously held by Peterborough First.
The seat split heading into tonight’s election is: Conservative: 22, Labour 14, Peterborough First 10, Lib Dem 8, Independent 3, Green 2. (1 vacant seat).
Follow all of the results on the PT live blog below.
Local elections 2024: Peterborough decides
Key Events
- 23 seats up for election
- Parish council and Police and Crime Commisioner election also taking place
- Polls close at 10pm
All of the candidates standing
Welcome!
Polls are open to 10, from which point the PT will keep you up to date with all of the results throughout the night