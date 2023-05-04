News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Local elections 2023: Voter ID effect on turnout to be monitored at polling stations

This year’s elections are the first at which voters will be required to show voter ID

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 13:15 BST- 2 min read

Voters in today’s election will be asked to show photo ID before receiving a ballot paper for the first time.

There are lots of valid forms of ID, but it must include a photo of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ID can even be out of date, such as an out-of-date UK passport, as long as your name is the same as when you registered to vote and you still look like you do in your photo.

Passports are one form of valid photo ID at this year's local electionsPassports are one form of valid photo ID at this year's local elections
Passports are one form of valid photo ID at this year's local elections
Most Popular

You can’t use a photo or photocopy of your ID document, however.

Prior to the elections, people without a valid form of ID were invited to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deadline for this was the 25 April.

Read More
Why are a third of council seats up for election in Peterborough?

The change was brought in by the Elections Act 2022, passed by the UK parliament.

The Government says that it will “protect the integrity of our democracy” and tackle electoral fraud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But critics say it could disenfranchise voters and harm election turnout.

Its actual effect remains to be seen – and will be monitored by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Peterborough City Council (PCC) says that council-level data will be made available after the elections.

This will include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

– the number of polling station electors who applied for, but not issued with, a ballot paper

– the number of polling station electors who were not issued with a ballot paper and who later returned with accepted ID and were issued with a ballot paper.

The Government is required to monitor the effect of voter ID.

A House of Commons report says: “The Government is required to report on the effect of voter ID on these elections and the next two UK Parliament elections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Presiding officers and returning officers will be required to collect information at these elections to inform the review.”

Find a full list of accepted forms of voter ID here.

Related topics:GovernmentElectoral CommissionPeterborough City CouncilHouse of Commons