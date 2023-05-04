Local Elections 2023: Live Blog as Peterborough heads to the polls
The Peterborough Telegraph is keeping you updated throughout the whole day as its time to cast your vote in the local elections.
21 seats on Peterborough City Council are available today and your votes will decide who has overall control of the council and the power to make decisions over everything from schools, leisure, council tax to bin collections.
Polling stations are open until 10pm this evening.
Follow all of the developments throughout the day and night on the PT’s live blog below.
LIVE: Peterborough Local Elections 2023
Must know!
- Polling stations are open until 10pm
- Find your polling station here: https://wheredoivote.co.uk/
- You must bring ID to vote or face being turned away
- You need to have already registered to vote, you don’t need to bring your polling card but it is faster
Local Elections
Hello and welcome to the Peterborough Telegraph’s live local election blog for 2023.
The local elections are taking place today and the Peterborough Telegraph is here to guide you through the day with all you need to know and all of the results as we head into the night.
Coverage throughout the day will be put together by Ben Jones, Local Democracy Reporter Joanna Taylor, Carly Roberts and photographs from David Lowndes.
Why are only a third of the seats up for election?
Peterborough elections: Why are a just third of council seats up for election and what will the results mean?
Voting will take place on 4 May
Find out all of the candidates standing here
All the candidates standing in Peterborough's local elections and what it means if they win
Council leader Wayne Fitzgerald is among those standing for election
Heading into tonight, these are how many seats each party are defending:
Conservative: 6
Labour: 2
Liberal Democrats: 4
Green Party: 3
Peterborough First: 1
Independent: 1
Labour may only be defending two seats but seven further seats, which were won by them the last time they voted, are up.
Four seats are up via defections and three due to resignations.
The council currently
The current make-up of the council is:
Conservatives 28, Labour 12, Liberal Democrats 8, Green 4, Peterborough First (Independent) 4, Independent 2.
Vacant seat 2.
Two seats are currently vacant in Park ward due to the resignations of Labour councillors Shaz Nawaz- formerly group leader- and Ikra Yasin.
Who is voting?
There are 21 seats available today, which will be decided by your votes.
In total, the council has 60 seats.
The wards voting today are: Bretton, Central, Dogsthorpe, East, Eye Thorney and Newborough, Fletton and Stanground, Fletton and Woodston, Glinton and Castor, Gunthorpe, Hampton Vale, Hargate and Hempsted, North, Orton Longueville, Orton Waterville, Park (2 seats), Paston and Walton, Ravensthorpe, Stanground South, Werrington, West.