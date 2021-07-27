Large drop in Peterborough youth centres and staff

Figures show the number of centres/clubs dropped from six in 2010/11 to two in 2018/19.

The number of employees has also plummeted from 32 to nine in that time.

The sharp falls have been attributed to government funding cuts to Peterborough City Council.

Peterborough Town Hall

However, Cllr Lynne Ayres council cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said other youth services have been provided.

She said: “The council’s financial situation in the past decade is well documented. To put it into context, since 2013/14 government funding has been reduced by over 70 per cent – around £58 million - while a rapidly increasing population means we have to provide services for more than 202,000 people.

“As a result we have had to make some really tough decisions about the services we provide. Our youth work is now much more targeted at those who are most vulnerable. In addition, we work in partnership with our voluntary sector to deliver youth work in the community - and there are some great examples.

“In 2018, we successfully bid to the National Lottery Community Fund for £527,000 for grassroots youth work which has been delivered locally by Youth Inspired. As part of this, 20 youth projects, groups and clubs have been supported, working with over 1,200 young people.

“A Youth Sector Forum was also set up, which now has 147 individual members who are all committed to coordinating what’s available for young people in our city.