Sam Carling, a scientist and councillor in Cambridge, will be candidate when General Election is called

Sam Carling has been selected as Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

The seat is currently held by Conservative Shailesh Vara, who has been the MP for the constituency since 2005.

The constituency includes much of the south of the city of Peterborough, as well as some surrounding villages.

Sam is a biomedical scientist and currently a councillor in Cambridge.