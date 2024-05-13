Labour select Parliamentary candidate for North West Cambridgeshire

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th May 2024, 16:56 BST
Sam Carling, a scientist and councillor in Cambridge, will be candidate when General Election is called

Sam Carling has been selected as Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

The seat is currently held by Conservative Shailesh Vara, who has been the MP for the constituency since 2005.

The constituency includes much of the south of the city of Peterborough, as well as some surrounding villages.

Sam Carling

Sam is a biomedical scientist and currently a councillor in Cambridge.

Sam said: “Whether living in the most rural parts of the constituency, or in our towns, or in the southern half of Peterborough - people of all ages across North West Cambridgeshire are witnessing a continual decline in public services. GP appointments are impossible to access, local bus services continue to be cut, and there is a desperate lack of affordable housing across our area – from Ramsey to Wittering and everywhere in between.”

