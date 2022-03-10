Labour leader in Peterborough donates £2,000 to try and save New Ark centre

Cllr Shaz Nawaz, Cllr Aasiyah Joseph, Abdul Aziz (Adam's Cash and Carry), Ayaz Nawaz and Tania Chamera (Blenheim Lettings) and Ansar Ali (Goldstar Taxis) presenting cheques to staff at New Ark Adventure Playground. EMN-220903-165318009

Cllr Shaz Nawaz made the gesture after the centre said it was facing closure as a result of council funding cuts last month.

A fundraising campaign was launched by volunteers and staff at the centre, which has already been backed by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

The campaigners say they need to raise £50,000 to keep the centre running.

Today cllr Nawaz said: “New Ark provide an invaluable service to the local community, especially to children with learning difficulties and special needs.The cut in funding from the Conservative-run council has left New Ark in financial difficulties. It’s now left up to the local community to get together to support New Ark.

“Adam’s Cash and Carry, Blenheim Lettings and Goldstar Taxis have generously pledged another £2250 between them and I am sure that other businesses will follow suit and help save this facility.”

New Ark offers a range of vital services for the community, including a support service, which offers provision for up to sixty children in a year who experience social, emotional, and behavioural difficulties from around twenty different schools in the area.

After School Play Sessions provide an invaluable service to working parents for up to thirty children each evening, twenty-four of whom are escorted from the school to New Ark each evening, ensuring that they are safe and protected from danger and the Preschool Play Group cares for up to forty children at any one time.

The City Farm itself houses up to eighty-five guests at any time. Everything from turkeys, pigs, sheep, ducks, guinea pigs, and ponies are rescued and lovingly cared for at the facility every day of the year and an army of volunteers (over a thousand sessions per year) help keep the farm going. They support with cleaning, feeding, maintenance and care of the animals. Many of these volunteers suffer with emotional or mental health issues themselves.

To donate to the fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-new-ark