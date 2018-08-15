Labour group on Peterborough City Council creates shadow cabinet post for women’s issues

The Labour Group on Peterborough City Council has created a new shadow cabinet post with special responsibility for women’s issues.

The first holder of the role is Cllr Aasiyah Joseph of Park ward, who already holds the portfolio for waste and street scene.

She said: “It is imperative that gender imbalances in institutions of power are addressed now and women are able take up their rightful places in positions of influence so that they may tackle the issues that face them.

“Peterborough’s Labour Group is determined to encourage more women to come forward to stand as councillors and to support them on their journey.

“The party has entered into a period of renewed drive and forward thinking. The creation of the shadow cabinet has brought focus and unity to the Labour Group and the election of Cllr Sam Hemraj as Peterborough Constituency Labour Party (CLP) women’s officer, Carol Johnson as secretary of Peterborough CLP and myself to this new post has brought a similar drive and focus to empowering women in the party.

“We want to see the creation of a Women’s Forum in Peterborough and more events to encourage women to come forward and become active in the party.

“There is no doubt that women have won many of the battles but the war against inequality still rages.”