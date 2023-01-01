In pictures: a lookback at an eventful year for the mayor and mayoress of Peterborough

2022 was an eventful year, not just for Peterborough, but for its elected leaders too

As a symbol of continuity who effectively connects the present with the past, the role of mayor is a recognisable role in our collective experiences.

Indeed, the role can be fulfilled by any person from any class, gender or ethnic background.

Perhaps most importantly of all though, the mayor is a tangible instrument of democracy.

This means, after they are chosen and appointed by councillors, the mayor acts as a politically impartial chairperson of the city council, ensuring proper conduct takes place in the council chamber during meetings.

Another key role for a mayor is to act as ambassador for the city, locally and at a national or international level but it is probably the mayor's civic role that residents are the most familiar with.2022 has been a unique year to previous mayoral years, with the mayor and mayoress of Peterborough both entering into the role with a vision to bring people together.

The mayor and mayoress have been frequently invited to attend events in the community, such as openings and fund-raising events organised by voluntary organisations

Below, the Peterborough Telegraph takes a look back at some of the key events attended by the mayor and mayoress during 2022.

1. Leading the city in mourning The sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September was, for many, the most significant event of 2022. Peterborough's civic leaders and elected representatives attended numerous events to mark the late monarch's passing, all of which were well attended and respectfully observed. Here, Dr Dowson signs the city's official book of condolence in Peterborough Town Hall. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Mayoress lighting the Platinum Jubilee Beacon The late Queen's Platinum Jubilee was a time of great revelry and celebration. Peterborough more then played its part, with all manner of street parties, concerts, gatherings and civic events marking the event over the extended weekend. Here, Dr Qayyum proudly lights the city's Platinum Jubilee Beacon: "It was the opportunity of a lifetime to be asked by Alan to light the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon," she said. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Making a new Mayor Councillor Alan Dowson was elected Mayor of Peterborough on 23 May, 2022. He stated that he intended to be "visible and as active as possible" in the role so that "the people of Peterborough know who their Mayor is." Reflecting on his first year as First Citizen, Dr Dowson described the past seven months as "a great experience," adding: "It has been so worthwhile." Here we see him being fitted for his official garb. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Remembering the fallen A time to stop, reflect and give thanks, Armistice Day is always one of the most poignant dates on the calendar of any mayor. For Dr Dowson, the day is always a time for personal reflection as his thoughts turn to the time he spent serving alongside his National Service comrades in the RAF as a young man in the late 1950s. The image shows the Mayor and Mayoress laying a wreath at the war memorial. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales