How young people can get involved in Peterborough politics and what the Youth Council does

Peterborough Youth Council gives people aged 11 to 19 the opportunity to be part of the democratic process

Young people across Peterborough can join a group which enables them to have a say on decisions that may affect them across the city.

Peterborough Youth Council is a city-wide youth voice group that campaigns on issues important to young people and assists Peterborough City Council and other local organisations.

It is made up of young people aged 11 to 19 from across Peterborough, with two youth council members from each secondary school or college.

The Town Hall

An example of the group’s work includes a recent campaign to restrict junk food advertising on council-owned land last year.

This resulted in youth councillors being invited to present their petition to a council committee at the Town Hall before eventually receiving support from the council’s cabinet.

The group also recently presented the Bright Futures Awards 2025 which recognised the amazing work of young people aged 11-18 (Year 7-13) across six different categories.

An advert to join the Peterborough Youth Council states: “We campaign on issues important to young people and influence decisions made by politicians, councillors and other local and national decision makers.

“We aim to be a voice for all young people in Peterborough.”

Applications to join the group closed on Monday, May 26. Those who applied will be notified of their outcome in mid-June before an induction day on July 12.

What Peterborough Youth Council does, according to the city council:

Be a voice for the young people in Peterborough and to represent their views to decision makers within Peterborough City Council and other agencies.

Promote and encourage activities, events and opportunities for young people from Peterborough.

Encourage and initiate communication between young people and local and national government.

Raise the profile of young people in a positive way.

Form subgroups as and where appropriate to carry out the work of the Youth Council who will report progress and conclusions to the full Youth Council.

Participate in national and regional initiatives, such as the British Youth Council and the United Kingdom Youth Parliament.

Meet and work with groups and agencies that work with and around the issues affecting young people to ensure the needs of young people are addressed.

Inform Peterborough City Council of young people’s views so that they can make decisions about young people more effectively.

Celebrate the achievements and successes of young people in Peterborough. Ensure the needs of individuals or groups of young people who may experience disadvantage or are unable to speak for themselves are represented.

Plan, organise and deliver the ‘themed’ events for young people that explore issues and enable young people to share their views, ideas and opinions.

Advertise and promote the work of the Youth Council.