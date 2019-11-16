How to register to vote in Peterborough at the General Election - and when the deadline is

If you want to vote in the upcoming General Election make sure you have registered to vote and have applied for a proxy/postal vote if you need one.

The elections will take place on Thursday, December 12.

If you know you cannot vote in person you have two options. You can either apply for a postal vote,or apply for a proxy vote - to allow another to vote on your behalf.

Rachel Edwards, head of constitutional services for Peterborough City Council, said: “It may be the case that you cannot get to your polling station on the day - perhaps you will be on holiday or have medical issues that will prevent you attending in person.

“If you are already registered to vote you can apply for a postal or proxy vote instead.”

Register to vote

You must be registered to vote to apply for a proxy or postal vote. The deadline for registering to vote is 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 26.

The fastest way to register to vote is by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. Residents can also visit the Town Hall in Bridge Street to register. You must bring documents to verify your name and address (a utility bill or council tax bill) and either a passport or driving licence that includes a photograph.

Proxy vote applications

This is when you appoint someone you trust to vote on your behalf. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, December 4. You must be already be registered to vote to apply for a proxy vote.

When you apply for a proxy vote you have to provide a reason. You can apply for a proxy vote if:

. You are unable to go to the polling station for one particular election, for example, if you are away on holiday

. You have a physical condition that means you cannot go to the polling station on election day

. Your employment means that you cannot go to the polling station on election day

. Your attendance on an educational course means that you cannot go to the polling station on election day

You are a British citizen living overseas

. You are a crown servant or a member of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

With the exception of those who are registered blind, you may have to get someone to support your application to confirm that your reason for applying to vote by proxy is valid.

Proxy vote application forms are available to download on the city council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk, by calling the electoral services team on 01733 452249 or emailing electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

After completing the form you will need to print it, sign it and send it back to Peterborough City Council, Electoral Registration Officer, Electoral Services, Bridge Street, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1GF.

Postal vote applications

This is where your ballot paper arrives in the post. It is essential that you complete your vote yourself before posting it back. The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Postal vote application forms are available to download on the city council’s website www.peterborough.gov.uk, by calling the electoral services team on 01733 452249 or emailing electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

After completing the form you will need to print it, sign it and send it back to Peterborough City Council, Electoral Registration Officer, Electoral Services, Bridge Street, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1GF.

The city council has set up an election fraud hotline and anyone who has any concerns can report them by calling 01733 452277. If you believe an act of malpractice is ongoing call police on 101 or 999. For general enquiries about the elections call 01733 452249.

For more information on the elections visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections.

If you cannot find what you are looking for on the council’s website, you can also call the elections helpline on 01733 452249 or email electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.