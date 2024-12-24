How to have your say on Peterborough budget proposals - including mothballing the Lido

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have until January 14 to have their say

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month Peterborough City Council launched their new budget proposals, as they attempt to balance the books.

The authority is looking to make savings of more than £20 million in the new year, so many proposals are cuts to services, or an increase in charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals include mothballing the Lido

One of the most controversial proposals was to ‘mothball’ the historic Lido, which would save the authority £400,000 a year.

Politicians from all sides of the political spectrum have spoken out against the plans.

Other items in the budget proposals have included an increase in council tax, library closures and a cut in office cleaning at the council head quarters

Residents in Peterborough are being urged to have their say on the plans, and a consultation has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation asks people to list priorities on what the council should be doing, their views on the council tax rise, and ‘To what extent do you agree or disagree that we should protect services that support the city’s most vulnerable, including adults and children’s social care services and education, even if this means some other services will have to be delivered differently or reduced?’

The consultation opened last week, and will remain open until midnight on 14 January 2025.

You can give your opinions by completing an online survey on the city council website at www.peterborough.gov.uk/budget. Hard copies can be requested by emailing [email protected].

The council’s Joint Scrutiny Committee will consider the council’s budget and residents’ feedback on 29 January, in addition to Cabinet on 10 February.