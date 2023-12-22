High Sheriff praises 'tremendous' work of Peterborough City Hospital staff as he delivers toys to children's ward
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cambridgeshire’s High Sheriff Dr Bharatkumar Khetan has paid tribute to the 'tremendous' work of Peterborough City Hospital staff on a visit to bring Christmas cheer to some of its youngest patients.
Dr Khetan toured the Amazon children’s ward and the paediatric unit on Tuesday (December 19) to drop off a large number of toys donated by Tesco in Wisbech as well as pay a visit to the hardworking staff.
It was a poignant return for the High Sheriff who was able to renew his acquaintances with ward after he spent time as a young doctor working on the children’s ward at the former Peterborough District Hospital.
Dr Khetan said: “I feel it my duty to acknowledge during my time as High Sheriff to acknowledge the tremendous work that makes a real difference to people on our community.
"The hospital does so much good work and I have been particularly impressed recently with how the hospital has linked up with others in Cambridge and Leicester to make sure that patients are in the best place possible to receive the care that they need.
"I have to thank the staff for their wonderful work, in my time spent on the paediatric unit, there was just three consultants and now there are 16.
“It is great to see the advancements that have taken place over the years.
"I would also like to thank Tesco in Wisbech for their generous toy donation that will make a difference to so many deserving children this Christmas."