Have your say on where you cast your vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All local authorities are required by law to review their polling arrangements for Parliamentary Constituencies every five years, with the next compulsory review starting in October 2023.

This latest review is particularly important as it also considers the recent boundary review by The Boundary Commission for England (BCE), which set new parliamentary constituency boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation on the review will run from 2 October until 10 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballot box.

Leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “The Council has a duty to divide its area into polling districts and to designate a polling place for each polling district. We are also required to review these arrangements to ensure everyone has accessible and convenient facilities to vote from.

“Feedback from local communities is vital to this process so I would encourage all to participate and share their views in this current review.”

Residents are being urged to read the review document and have their say at: www.fenland.gov.uk/ElectoralConsultations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paper copies of the review document are available to view at:

Fenland libraries:

Chatteris Library, 2 Furrowfields Road, PE16 6DY

March Library, City Road, PE15 9LT

Whittlesey Library, 31-35 Market Street, PE7 1BA

Wisbech Library, Ely Place, PE13 1EU

Boathouse Business Centre, 1 Harbour Square, Nene Parade, Wisbech, PE13 3BH

South Fens Business Centre, Fenton Way, Chatteris PE16 6TT

The results of the consultation, together with the final recommendation on the polling districts, polling places and polling stations, will be considered at Full Council on 11 December 2023, with the new polling districts and places coming into effect on 1 February 2024.

Residents are also being reminded that it is time to ensure that their details are up to date on the electoral register.

As part of the Council’s Annual Canvass of electors, emails and letters have been sent to every household in Fenland to ask if the details it holds on the register are still accurate. If you’re one of the households left to update your information, you may receive a visit from a canvasser who can help you complete the canvass form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canvasser visits to non-responding properties will be carried out from Friday, 6 October to Sunday, 5 November.