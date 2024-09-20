Have your say on Peterborough Station Quarter plans at Cathedral Square consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Event taking place in city centre on Saturday, September 21

Residents will be able to have their say on the new plans for the Station Quarter at a special engagement event in Peterborough city centre tomorrow (Saturday, September 21).

The event will be held in Cathedral Square, near the Cathedral Arch, from 11am until 1pm.

Peterborough’s Station Quarter plans have been discussed for years – but now the next step in development process is taking place.

What the Station Quarter might look like

Initial plans have been released, with proposals including a new western entrance and multi-storey car park, a refurbished eastern station building, a new station square and more green spaces.

A survey has been drawn up asking people their opinions of the plans. The survey is available at www.peterborough.gov.uk/psq

Paper copies of the survey are also available on request via email to [email protected].

There are eight questions in the survey – including asking people’s for the eastern and western access, the access to the city centre, and biodiversity.

