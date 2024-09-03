Mayor insists Peterborough Station Quarter project will happen after plan given ‘amber’ risk rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Peterborough Station Quarter project will be delivered the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has insisted after the plans were given an ‘amber’ risk rating.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said the work would take place and that it would be “delivered very well”.

However, he said the authorities needed to be ‘transparent and pragmatic’ about the process of delivering a major infrastructure project.

An impression of what the Station Quarter might look like

The Peterborough Station Quarter project aims to regenerate the area around Peterborough Station.

The plans include creating a new western entrance to the station with a car park, in order to create a double-sided station, as well as a new wider footbridge over the train lines.

The government awarded £48million of funding towards the first phase of the scheme from the Levelling up Fund last year.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority secured the funding in partnership with Peterborough City Council.

The Combined Authority has said it is the “overarching sponsor”, but that the work is being led by the city council.

The project was given an ‘amber’ risk rating in a recent progress report published by the Combined Authority.

The report said an ‘amber’ rating meant “without action, successful delivery is in doubt. and/or there is uncertainty and risk surrounding future deliverability”.

Specifically addressing the station quarter project the report said: “Current status is amber reflecting the number of remaining risks and their significance.

“Notably the challenge in maintaining a programme that delivers completion date of March 2026, as per the Levelling Up Fund conditions, and the challenge of delivering the station buildings within the budget.”

Officers told Combined Authority members at a investment committee meeting last week (August 29) that geotechnical surveys were currently being undertaken to look at the ground conditions, and said this was “the main reason” for the amber rating in the report.

The Mayor also addressed the amber rating, stating it was important for the authority to show “openness and transparency” and be “pragmatic” about the “complicated work”.

He said: “There is a clear and very noticeable big difference between the Peterborough Station Quarter being a major regional priority – and I think it is not just for the city council, but for all of the Combined Authority – and actually the project being straightforward.

“Something has been made of putting an amber rating. I would love there to be green everywhere, but I would also like to be realistic.

“This amber rating reflects a prudent, professional understanding of what it takes to a major infrastructure and regeneration programme.

“It would not surprise me if in the long term it may remain amber until we cut the ribbon, the sooner the better, but it may remain amber.

“I think it would be naive if we did not take the concept of risk management and just sort of wish it all away and I think we need to not be complacent.”

The Mayor added that he believed people needed to “resist the urge” to “immediately go to a cheap theatre of negativity” when he said “honesty and transparency” was shown.

He said the station quarter project was “absolutely integral” to the growth plans in the area, and said the Combined Authority would continue to work with others, including the government and MPs in the area.

He said: “I absolutely see that the Peterborough Station Quarter will be delivered and it will be delivered very well, but we have to do it transparently, honestly and be pragmatic about the whole process.”