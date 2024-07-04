General Election 2024: Peterborough polling stations open for voting - and don't forget your photo ID

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polling stations open until 10pm tonight (July 4)

The first votes have been cast in Peterborough in the General Election.

Polling Stations opened at 7am today, and will remain open until 10pm.

Peterborough city is divided into two constituencies – ‘Peterborough’ – which in general terms covers the city north of the river, and ‘North West Cambridgeshire’, which covers the city south of the river. Both constituencies also cover some towns, villages and rural areas around Peterborough.

The polling station at Orton Hall in Peterborough

This is the first General Election where voters need to bring photo ID to the polling station when they vote.

In certain circumstances, where you have an emergency that means you can no longer vote in person on polling day, you can apply for an emergency proxy.

You can apply for an emergency proxy using the relevant form below up to 5pm on polling day if:

You have a medical emergency

You are away for work

These proxies would need to be supported by an employer (there are provisions for the self-employed) or a relevant medical professional.

For more information, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections/proxy-votes

The result of the Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire votes are expected to be announced in the early hours of the morning.