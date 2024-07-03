Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voting in the General Election takes place on July 4.

Polling stations across the city will be open from 7am to 10pm.

To find your nearest polling station if you are unsure, visit https://wheredoivote.co.uk/address/100090185146/ and type in your postcode.

What am I voting for?

Don't forget your ID to vote. Keegan takes his passport to Southfields Community Centre polling station.

Depending on which part of the city you live in, you will either be voting to decide the next MP for Peterborough or North West Cambridgeshire. Find your MP here.

The seats were held by Paul Bristow (Conservative, Peterborough) and Shailesh Vara (Conservative, North West Cambridgeshire) during the previous parliament.

Who can I vote for?

Peterborough: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Andrew Pakes (Labour), Nick Sandford (Lib Dems), Nicola Day (Green), Sue Morris (Reform), Tom Rogers (Christian Peoples Alliance), Amjad Hussain (Workers Party of Britain) and Zahid Khan (Independent).

North West Cambridgeshire: Shailesh Vara (Conservative), Sam Carling (Labour), James Sidlow (Reform), Elliot Tong (Green) and Bridget Smith (Lib Dems).

Filling out your ballot

To fill out your ballot, a single cross should be places next to the name of the candidate you wish to vote for.

No markings should be placed next to any other candidate.

If anything other than a cross is placed next to a candidate, the votes will be placed in the ‘doubtful’ pile and have to be considered by the returning officer.

There is a likelihood that the ballot will still be counted if there is something other than a cross next to your desired candidate but this is not guaranteed.

Polling cards

You do not need to take your polling card you have received in the post to the polling station, although it may speed up the process.

Photo ID

You must remember to bring your voter ID to cast your vote. The acceptable forms of ID are: a passport, photo driving licence, blue Badge, older person’s bus pass, disabled bus pass, freedom pass, ID card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card), biometric immigration document, Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card), National identity card issued by an EEA state or an anonymous elector’s document.

Photos

All pictures are prohibited inside polling stations. The secrecy of the ballot must be maintained by law. If you reveal how someone else has voted, even by accident, you could be hit with a £5000 fine or six months in prison.

Postal votes

If you have received a postal vote but it has arrived too late of you have not posted it in time, fear not as this can be returned to your polling station on the day and still be counted.

Assistance

You are allowed to bring someone with you if you require assistance to vote and they do not need to be eligible to vote. Polling station staff can also be asked for assistance.

Ballot papers in larger print and tactile voting devices can be used. Phones are also permitted for the use of text-to-speech apps or magnifying as long as no photos are taken.

Do I have to tell anyone how I voted?

There is absolutely no obligation to tell anyone how you voted or to be truthful about it. This included “tellers” who may be outside of the polling stations. They are volunteers for candidates or conducting an exit poll.

They can ask for your polling card number but you do not have to supply it.

Pets

Dogs at polling stations have become a regular sight during elections but usually you will be asked to tie your dog or other pets up outside. This is at the discretion of the local authority.